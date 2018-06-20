Flames fly at annual BBQ Festival

The weather was hot but the competition was hotter this past weekend at the fifth annual Barbourville BBQ Cook-Off and Festival.

Held June 15-16, 34 teams flocked to Thompson Park from across the nation, each with their eye on the grand champion title.

Going the extra mile certainly paid off for one Cincinnati team as Extra Mile BBQ took home the grand champion title and $3,000 prize.

“This is my first big one [win],” said Peter Golob of Extra Mile BBQ, who began preparing the competition a whole week in advance. “This is probably my seventeenth contest this year.”

The remaining winners of the cook-off are as follows:

Reserve Grand Champion: Bringin’ the Heat

Best Chicken: Smoking Butt Heads

You must be logged in to view this content.