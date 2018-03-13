Flat Lick woman arrested for fourth DUI

A Flat Lick woman may be facing a felony after police arrested her for a DUI this past week, her fourth since 2013.

On February 27 at approximately 4:46 p.m., the Laurel County deputies and officers were alerted that a gold colored Chevrolet Classic was driving recklessly in London. The vehicle was operated by Chastity J. Roop, 30, of Flat Lick.

Police caught up with Roop, who stated she was weaving because she was texting while driving. During the traffic stop, police determined she was under the influence. Roop was also found in possession of four syringes, rolling papers, a glass pipe and Ziploc bags.

Roop was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (fourth offense), driving on DUI suspended license (third offense), driving a motor vehicle while texting, failure to wear seatbelts and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roop was also wanted for a Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and numerous other traffic, registration and insurance violations.

Roops previous DUI charges come from March 2013, February 2015 and November 2016. In Kentucky, the penalty for a fourth DUI in 10 years is a Class D felony, punishable of up to $10,000 in fines and/or imprisonment up to five years.

Also arrested during the traffic stop was a passenger in the vehicle, Jason Steven Martin, 33, of Jeffersonville, who gave officers a false name. Martin is charged with giving officer false identifying information. Both individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Laurel Sheriff’s deputies Rick Cloyd, Jake Miller and Travis Napier and London City Police officers Greg Turner, Matt Moore and Steven Sparks made or assisted in making the arrests.