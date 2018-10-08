Flu shots now available

With an early flu season anticipated by officials, the time to protect you and your loved ones from the seasonal flu virus is now.

Tammy Owens with the Knox County Health Department said it’s very important for everyone, children, adults and seniors, to get their flu shots.

“Last year, flu was actually on the rise and this year, it’s going to be worse,” cautioned Owens. “It’s extremely important that children six months and older, all the way up to the elderly, get their flu shots.”

