Former daycare destroyed by fire

Corbin firefighters are still working to determine what caused the cause of fire that damaged a former daycare facility in east Corbin Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 908 Carter Street behind Baptist Housing just before 11 p.m.

“The back end was on fire. It was burning pretty good,” said Chief Barry McDonald when asked what firefighters saw when they arrived.

Police officers told firefighters the individuals were in the process of moving out.

You must be logged in to view this content.