Four indicted in drug bust

Four Knox Countians were indicted by the Knox County Grand Jury on Friday, September 28 after police say they found drugs at a Payne Hollow residence.

The following people were indicted:

Kyle Brent Broughton, 33, of Barbourville, one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a radio that sends and/or receives police messages, one count of second-degree persistent felony offender and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jeffery Powell (aka Michael Jeffery Powell), 53, of Bimble, one count first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a radio that sends and/or receives police messages and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

