Mrs. Frances Wilson Bingham, 88, of Artemus, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 4, 2018 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Bob and Della Mae Forrester Wilson born on March 28, 1930 in Leslie County.

Frances was the owner and operator of the former Bingham Family Care Home and was of the Holiness Faith. In earlier years, she enjoyed milking cows.

In 1966, she united in marriage with Judge M. G. Bingham and to this union four children were born. After M. G.’s passing, she united in marriage with Monroe Sturgill, who also preceded her in death.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Samantha Rose; two sisters, Myrtle Wilson and Viola Cooper; three brothers, Eli, Elza and Harold Wilson and a son-in-law, Larry Maynes.

Survivors include three children, G. R. Wilson of Tennessee, Monty Bingham and wife, Debbie, of Gray and Lisa Maynes of Artemus; two sisters, Barbara Pond of Oasis, IN and Mary Jane Daniels of Harlan; a brother, Hurley Wilson and wife, Bess, of Corbin; a sister-in-law, Oma Wilson of Harlan; five grandchildren, Lance Maynes, Monica Bingham, Lou, Nick and Beth Wilson; two great grandchildren, Matthew Wilson and Jeremiah Rice; among other loved ones and dear friends.

A graveside service was conducted in the Mont G. Warren Cemetery at Walker Saturday, July 7 at 12 P.M. with Bige Warren officiating.

Casket bearers were Lance Maynes, Matthew Kimsey, Bobby Wilson, Jeffery Grubb, Stevie Rice and Ewell Daniels. Honorary bearers were the staff of the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.