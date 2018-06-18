Frazier, Young reappointed to Tourism Commission

At the June 11 Barbourville Tourism Commission board meeting, members Charles Frazier and Randall Young were reappointed to a three-year term by Mayor David Thompson. Frazier’s and Young’s terms will run from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021. There were no objections by those on the board.

Director Denise Wainscott gave one final Barbourville BBQ Cook-Off and Festival update before the event this weekend. Wainscott noted there are currently 33 teams signed up from several states and she anticipates more before the actual event on June 15 and 16.

