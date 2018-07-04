Free shoes coming to Knox families

Run, don’t walk to Flat Lick Elementary School’s gymnasium on July 6 and 7 for free, new shoes for the whole family.

The shoes are coming all the way from Dahlonega, GA via Missions from the Mountains Ministry. Registration for the shoes will begin each day at 9 a.m. and the shoes will be handed out between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The shoes are for all ages, including adults, and while the ministry tries to limit it to one pair per person, there will be some case-by-case exemptions.

“We have every size you could imagine. I think I’ve seen some size 16 mens. The kids definitely need shoes on their feet but the parents need them, too,” said ministry president Greg Bell.

While the six-hour drive may seem taxing to most, for the group of 95 volunteers, this is what the Lord has called them to do and they are more than happy to serve Knox County.

“We just got a heart for that area. The Lord just really opened the right doors,” continued Bell. “We kind of go where the need is and where the Lord leads us to go. It’s been a blessing.”

The idea for the shoe giveaway came about several years ago from a 10-year-old boy with the ministry. Bell said as the ministry was going around the country doing work, the boy noticed people with either no shoes, shoes in poor condition or shoes the wrong size.

“He told me, ‘I wish we could put shoes on their feet.’ So, we prayed about it and shortly thereafter, our shoe giveaway began,” recalled Bell.

Derrick Mills, resource director for Dewitt Elementary, said this ministry has indeed been a true blessing to families across Knox County over the years, giving away shoes, food and helping repair local homes.

“Shoes are a need in our community. Anytime we can get help with that, its huge. It’s a big help for our kids,” said Mills.

While the ministry’s original goal was to bring 1,600 news shoes to Knox County, double the amount they brought two years ago, Bell said thanks to donations, they have exceeded that amount, coming in closer to 1,800 shoes, all which are free to Knox County families.

The ministry will be doing much more than just handing out shoes during their visit, too. Along with repairing a Pineville home, the volunteers will also hold Vacation Bible School at Union Mission Baptist Church July 5-7 from 6-8 p.m., which the entire community is invited to join.

For more information about this giveaway, contact Dewitt Elementary at 542-4274 or Flat Lick Elementary at 542-4712. You can also email Mills at derrick.mills@knox.kyschools.us. To make a donation to Missions from the Mountains Ministry, visit their website at missionsfromthemountains.org.