Fresh apple cake for fall

Finally, it’s beginning to feel and look like Fall. The changing leaves, the cool nights, and the smell of sweet cinnamon and sugar in the kitchen. Two main ingredients will be used countless of ways in the following months; apples and pumpkin. Nearly every fall recipe calls for one or the other. You can keep your key lime pies and strawberry shortcakes, I want the good stuff!

Every year about this time, my Aunt Arthena’s apple trees are loaded down with crisp, red balls ripe for the picking. We flock to the trees with buckets and fruit picking poles working like busy bees imagining all the pies, cakes, and cobblers we can create with each apple. Apple picking however, has it’s dangers though. Sometimes the apples will fall on your head or thump on your back as you’re salvaging those that hit the ground, and can nearly knock you clean out. Did I mention the remaining yellow jackets and wasps that haven’t succumbed to the frost yet and how they like to congregate at the trees as you pick? Yes, you gotta be careful!

I’m a lover of all apple cake recipes, as a matter of fact, I have never EVER had a bad apple cake-is there such a thing? This recipe was sent to me by Charlotte Taylor, most of you may know her as the first face you see when you visit KCMS’s main office. She said it is a hit with her family and if you give it a try, I’m sure it will be be in your home too! If you have a great fall recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Kentucky Fresh Apple Cake

Ingredients:

1 c. canola oil

2 c sugar

2 1/2 c.flour

2 eggs

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla

4 c. apples, peeled and chopped

1 c.pecan, chopped

Directions: Combine oil and sugar. Beat in eggs. Sift together dry ingredients and add to the egg mixture. Bake in a 9×13 greased baking pan at 325 degrees for about 55 minutes or until a toothpick comes out the center is clean. Cool completely, then frost entire top of cake.

Cream Cheese Pecan Frosting

Ingredients:

1 lb confectioners sugar

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1/2 c. butter

2 tsp. vanilla

1 c. pecans, chopped

Directions:

Allow butter and cream cheese to be room temperature. In large bowl, beat sugar, cream cheese, and butter until whipped and smooth. Fold in vanilla and pecans.