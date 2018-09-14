Full S.T.E.A.M. ahead for students

Union College has finally received enough grant money to supplement the purchase of some high-tech tools for their students.

The center for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Humanities and Medicine, (S.T.E.A.M.) is a partnership between Union College’s library and the education department. Although it is geared toward education majors, all students are welcome to tinker with the various tools supplied by the grant. Things like 3-D printers, learning kits, microscopes, and more have been added to the library.

You must be logged in to view this content.