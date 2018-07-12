Full steam ahead for new Street Superintendent

Barbourville’s new Street Department Superintendent has hit the ground running. In just the one month that Jason Lake has officially held the title, he’s taken on and accomplished a lot of projects around the city.

At the July 5 City Council meeting, Lake reported on just a handful of his projects, including laying a new water line at the Thompson Park dog park, helping with the BBQ Festival, replacing bad wood on bridges at the city park and assisting with the 4th of July festivities.

