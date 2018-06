Knox County Utility Commission is taking applications for a full time night shift plant operator. Starting salary is $7.25 per hour. Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, be able to pass the state operator license examination, and also be able to pass a drug test. Applications are available at the Knox County Utility office at 1905 KY 930, Monday – Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. Knox County Utility is an equal opportunity provider and employer.