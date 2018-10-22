Girdler School employees assaulted

The case against Michelle Deaton, 28, of Cannon, accused of assaulting two Girdler Elementary School employees, has moved to the Knox County Circuit Court system.

On September 28, the Grand Jury returned an indictment against Deaton, charging her with two counts of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct. In the indictment, Deaton is accused of “intentionally choking” one Girdler employee and “intentionally shoving” a second on August 23, attempting to cause physical injury to both people. She also created “a hazardous or physically offensive condition by screaming and yelling at teachers at Girdler Elementary School,” continues the indictment.

