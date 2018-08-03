Girdler Tigers pouncing back to school

Schools across Knox County are gearing up this week for back to school and Girdler Elementary is no exception.

Students, families, teachers and staff all met at the Barbourville Water Park on July 31 for a back-to-school splash. Cooling down from the summer heat, those who attended took advantage of the lazy river, wave pool, water slides and of course, friendship after a summer apart.

Girdler provided pizza and refreshments for the whole family at the event and allowed parents and guardians to meet their children’s upcoming teachers in a more informal setting.

