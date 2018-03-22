Girl Scouts egg-cited for Easter

Girls ‘hopped’ to the Knox County Public Library on March 19 to participate in Easter egg crafts, sponsored by the Girl Scouts. Among the activities was a watercolor paint sun catcher glued to an Easter egg frame that the girls were able to completely customize. Membership specialist Bianca Hawkins was also present to give girls and their parents membership information about Girl Scouts. Smiles could be found all around the table as Jaden and Kylie (feature photo) and Maryann (below) finished painting and prepared to assemble their sun catcher.