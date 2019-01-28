Give Blood, Save A Life

Giving blood is safe, simple and it saves lives. That’s just what dozens locals did this past Thursday at the Kentucky Blood Center community blood drive.

Held at First United Methodist Church in Barbourville, volunteers lined up from 1 to 6 p.m. to donate blood and hopefully save a life. In fact, it is these very volunteers that the Center relies on to keep nearly 70 hospitals stocked throughout the Commonwealth.

“I want to help save people’s lives,” said Brent Thomas, who gave blood on Thursday. “Everybody needs a little, those in accidents and stuff.” Thomas, like so many other volunteers in the room, was a repeat donor.

