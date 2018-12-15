Last week we went on a tourist trip with our photographer visitor up Big Creek of Stinking Creek to catch some of the interesting vistas. Big Creek is just one of three branches of Stinking Creek which is along the KY 718 road. Most people think Stinking Creek starts where KY 223 junctions with 25E but Stinking Creek runs under 25E and down along what we refer to as the Himyar road KY 930 which ends up at Artemus on its way to join the Cumberland River. If you were a part of the Cumberland raft race, you would have gone by the junction.

KY 223 is the main road that encompasses most of the two other branches of Stinking Creek which forms the Stinking Creek Loop. Four miles up, KY 223 makes an abrupt left turn just beyond the Dewitt bridge and before the Dewitt Church and school. This is a large water shed with many branches, most of them on the left side with several shorter ones on the other or east side. These westward branches head up against hollows or branches toward KY 1304 or Hinkle road.

Oral history tells this area was known as Road Fork because it was indeed a short way for walking or by horseback to the nearest large store known as Becker Garland store by going up Hinkle Branch over the hill through a low gap to Paynes Creek and down to KY 1304.

One of the interesting things is these many gaps or head waters of the many branches of Stinking Creek. It is wise to have a good map of the area so you can fix it in your mind, or you can easily get confused since most of these branch roads twist and turn upsetting your compass as you can literally be going every direction. It is also good to know these roads go both directions because most of these mean you must go back down the way you came up. Also another reminder is that on most of these roads up the branch have limited bypasses, which can mean someone backing up to the nearest wide spot.

Several miles up from Hinkle branch on 223 is Mills Fork which has a road joining Jones Fork to go over a low gap into Clay County. Back on 223 the road splits to go up Broughton Hollow which also has a gap to Clay County by way of Wolf Creek road. The other split on 223 goes to a low gap leading to Middle Fork part of 223. Almost before you get down the hill there is a well-traveled road known as Jeff’s Creek which also has a road over a gap to Clay County. I do remember going over this road with Peggy on midwifery cases, but back then the road was rustic indeed.

Back down on 223 Salt Gum road with its several tributaries invites more picturesque places. Late fall and winter are good times to drive these places as the many deciduous trees have dropped their leaves revealing many secret summer places.

We really have just begun an interesting drive to witness the importance of the many gaps. Our earlier history, even a short fifty years ago, before there were many bridges and roads, it was easier and quicker to walk over the hill through a low gap to visit other families. The courting path soon became the family path to visit Grandma. Now many of these paths have become four-wheeler roads.

There are certainly many interesting places to see in this part of Knox County and most of them can be experienced in a car.