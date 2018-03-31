Life Out of Death

God could not more fully and plainly show us His glorious truth of life out of death then in these Paradoxes of Jesus own life and death. Is it not clear to us that the sacrifice of Calvary was a tragedy but a release of power?

Do you believe this? How hard it is to believe that our own self-offering to Him will work in the same way. How easy is it for most of us to live as though we do not believe it?

The Lord raises those who are bowed down; the Lord loves the righteous. Psalm 146:8

Millie’s thought for today; the core of this message is “Shall I tell you what will sustain me amidst life’s toils, the hardships and loss of loved ones? It is Christ promise, “Lo, I am, with you always, even unto the end.” His promise is to be with us through our sufferings, and He awaits us as we emerge on the other side…into the light of His glorious presence to live with Him forever!

He did it for YOU, next time a sunrise steals your breath away or a meadow of flowers leaves you speechless, remain that way. Say nothing and listen as heaven whispers, “Do you like it? I did it for you.

Quote by, June Masters Bacher; On Easter Day the lilies bloom, Triumphant, risen from their tomb; their bulbs have undergone rebirth, Born from silence of the earth….Symbolically—to all men that Christ the Savior, Lives again.

Mildred Higgins

