Going once, going twice…

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office held a public auction Saturday, September 15 to sell seized vehicles and items. All property was obtained during their investigations and forfeited to the sheriff’s office through the Knox Circuit Court. This is the first public auction to take place in many years.

A large crowd came to the auction with most eyeing a 2011 Camaro up for grabs. Other items in the auction included a golf cart, pull trailer, ATV and several vehicles. Above at left, County Clerk Mike Corey served as auctioneer and kept his office open late so the purchased property could be transferred to the winning bidders.

