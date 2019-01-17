Governor encourages investing in Kentucky’s future

At an exclusive roundtable for community journalism in Frankfort on Thursday, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin addressed issues candidly from journalists from across the state. While some media outlets were excluded from the session, the governor didn’t field any questions ahead of the meeting and took them on the fly.

“Absolute gems,” was the term that Gov. Bevin used to refer to Kentucky’s small and/or rural. It was a time to be “as available as possible,” to journalists from such places to ask the questions that matter to: Barbourville, Beattyville, Bardstown and about a dozen other rural or moderately populated communities.

“It’s important that we recruit (industry) for all 120 counties,” he said.

You must be logged in to view this content.