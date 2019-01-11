Governor stresses ‘upward potential’

“Absolute gems,” was the term that Gov. Matt Bevin used to refer to Kentucky’s small and/or rural areas at a press conference on Thursday in Frankfort. It was a time to be “as available as possible,” to journalists from such places to ask the questions that matter to: Barbourville, Beattyville, Bardstown and about a dozen other rural or moderately populated communities.

“How can we be the best stewards?” was a questioned he asked throughout the meeting; referring the Commonwealth’s natural, human, and financial resources. The answer? “Let’s start believing in ourselves.”

You must be logged in to view this content.