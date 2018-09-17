Governor talks pension funding at Pine Mtn.

Governor Matt Bevin was in Southeastern Kentucky with his full cabinet this week.

The Governor held a town hall style meeting at the Pine Mountain State Park in Pineville, where he and his cabinet officers fielded questions from attendees.

Several retired teachers from the area were in attendance, and questioned the governor about the situation with the state pension fund. Bevin noted the two main reasons he ran for governor were to “fix the pension system,” and to “fix foster care and adoption” system. He stated that his administration has put “more money into funding the pension systems in the past two years” than the prior administration did in eight years. But he also expressed how serious the situation is, saying “There has never been a pension system as poorly funded as ours in Kentucky” that has not failed.

