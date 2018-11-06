Grand Jury hands down indictments

The Knox County Grand Jury met Friday, October 26 and returned the indictments as follows:

Clarissa Moore, 45, one count of first-degree possession of controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Eugene Coleman, 30, of Apopka, one count of third-degree assault, one count of resisting arrest, one count of attempting to disarm a police officer, one count of menacing and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Lawrence Collinsworth, 35, of Corbin, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count driving on suspended license for driving DUI (first offense) and one count first-degree persistent felony offender.

Aaron Roark, 35, of Gray, one count of possession of handgun by convicted felon, one count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.

Dennis Hogan, 51, of Barbourville, one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense).

Rodney Bullock, 40, of Barbourville, one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense).

Lee Vanover, 27, of Barbourville, one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense) and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Jeffery Cox, 42, of Flat Lick, one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense with firearm), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Larry Eller, Jr., 38, of Mountain City, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense), one count of importing heroin (fentanyl), one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of DUI (first offense), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of third-degree possession of controlled substance and one count of trafficking in marijuana (<8 oz).

Meleigha Widener, 21, of Mountain City, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense), one count of importing heroin (fentanyl), one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of third-degree possession of controlled substance and one count of trafficking in marijuana (<8 oz).

Brad Garland, 40, of Peoria, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense), one count of importing heroin (fentanyl), one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of third-degree possession of controlled substance and one count of trafficking in marijuana (<8 oz).

Stanley Roberts, 38, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of menacing.

Jason Smith, 36, of Cincinnati, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, one count of resisting arrest, one count of first-degree disorderly conduct, one count of menacing, one count of third-degree criminal mischief and one count of public intoxication.

David Davis, 54, one count of theft by unlawful taking $500 or greater but less than $10,000, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Jason Wyatt, 37, of Gray, one count of theft by unlawful taking $500 or greater but less than $10,000 and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Bradley Merida, 27, of Flat Lick, one count of second-degree burglary, one count of third-degree burglary, one count of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Curtis Eidson, 37, of Barbourville, one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense), two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense), one count of third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of trafficking in marijuana (<8 oz).

Letecia Medlin, 30, of Gray, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a legend drug, one count of first-degree disorderly conduct, three counts of possession of a controlled substance in improper container and one count of public intoxication.

Glenn Powell, 71, of Barbourville, one count of murder and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

David Davis, 54, of Bryants Store, one count of first-degree bail jumping and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Anthony Skaggs, 32, of Gray, one count of first-degree bail jumping.

Cody Abner, 25, of Green Road, one count of first-degree bail jumping.

Stanton Peace, 31, of Williamsburg, one count of first-degree bail jumping.

Woodson Daniels, 50, of Barbourville, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of no registration receipt, one count of no registration plate, one count of no license and one count of no seatbelt.

Haley Walters, 22, of Corbin, one count of first-degree assault and one count of DUI (first offense).

Tevan Moffit, 26, of Barbourville, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of marijuana.

Michael Jackson, 51, of Barbourville, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of resisting arrest, one count of public intoxication and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Grubb, 35, of Barbourville, one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense), one count of first-degree promoting contraband, one count of public intoxication and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyson Yett, 22, of Lawrenceburg, one count of theft by unlawful taking $500 or greater but under $10,000.

Aubree Hayes, 21, of Barbourville, one count of theft by unlawful taking $500 or greater but under $10,000.

Stanley Roberts, 38, of Barbourville, one count of possession of a handgun by convicted felon and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Jeffery Cox, 42, of Flat Lick, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The following cases were continued:

Mearldene Abner, David Anderson, Joshua Angel, Jeffrey Baker, Darien Bargo x2, Tyler Bright, Jessica Curry, Stacy Evans, James Forbes, Daniel Halliburton, Billy Hammons x2, Heather Hart, Christopher Hubbard x2, Brian Klette, Tony Moore x2, Melvin Moore, Leonard Philpot, Joshua Murphy, Angela Ramsey, Chasity Roop, Michael Thomas, Travis Vanderpool, Darrell Wilson, Kenenth Couch, Charlie Golden x2, Brian Lee, Jerry Myrick, Curtis Riley, Nicholas Sizemore, Brian Smith, James Smith, Jerry Smith, Darryl White, Shawn Dillingham, Charles Fields, Bonnie France, Paul Gray, Kevin Humphrey, Loren Johnson x2, Ralph Jones, James Mills x2, Shannon Morgan, Margaret Sharp, Eric Smith, Amie Weddle, Lindsey Welliver x2, William Collins, Crystal Henson, Clarence Sizemore, Dennis Hogan, Joseph Davis, Lora Davis x2, James Davis and Joshua Parks.

The following cases were dismissed:

Mathew Standafer and Christopher West.