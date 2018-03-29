Grand jury indicts armed robbery suspect

One of the men accused of robbing Union College students at gunpoint earlier this year has been indicted.

A Knox County Grand Jury returned the indictment March 23, charging Christopher Jefferson, 21, of Memphis, Tn with first-degree robbery. According to the indictment, Jefferson is accused of “threatening the use of physical force while armed with a firearm and in the course of committing a theft.”

According to court documents, Jefferson is set to be arraigned in the Knox County Circuit Court on April 4 at 10 a.m. with the Hon. Gregory Lay presiding.

The Grand Jury also returned the following indictments:

You must be logged in to view this content.