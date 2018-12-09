‘Grandma Baker would tell us to “never give up!”’

Dee Giffin of Billings, Mt. remembers her grandma, Axie Baker, never giving up hope that her sons’ John Henry and Edd would return home safe from serving in the armed service during WWII.

Dee writes she remembers her uncles being drafted within a few months of each other. The youngest Uncle Edd was assigned to Army Air Corp; Screaming Eagles stationed state side for a while and then sent overseas. The older Uncle John Henry was placed in the 82nd Airborne Division and soon sent to Germany in midst of great battles in Holland and placed in the Glider Battalion. He was a glider pilot and his group was ordered to fly over the front lines in the midst of the worse battles to destroy the enemy. During some of the skirmishes, many of his comrades were shot down, several kidded and Uncle John was downed and picked up by the enemy and taken to a concentration camp.

During this time, grandma Baker never gave up hope that her son would return home from the war. In the meantime, Uncle Edd was discharged and sent home because in that time, if a family had two or more sons serving in the service, one that was unharmed was sent home. Grandma never gave up hope for Uncle John. Every day she would say, “John’s coming nack, we will set him a plate at dinner time and I will see him sitting there soon.” No other family member was allowed to sit in John’s place. She did this day after day.

Every day, she listened to the news and knew what was going on concerning the war.

It was getting near Christmas one evening grandma was listening to the radio newscast and heard “Victory was declared in Europe” V Day. She was so happy to hear the news and she knew she would for sure hear from Uncle John. A few days later the newscaster began reading from a list of freed prisoners and sure enough, Uncle John’s name was on the list. The family was relieved and overcome with happiness. Uncle John returned home and was seated at his place at the table. Grandma was pained to see his weight was only 85lbs. He had many stories to share about some of the things the prisoners went through. The prisoners were only given a cup of thin soup once a day so they were much starved for food. After the war, Uncle John stayed in Kentucky for a while before moving to Detroit. He worked for Alcoa Aluminum Company until he retired.

During his time in Detroit, all the kids used to set on the floor listening to his war stories. Uncle John was quite the storyteller. We were proud of our Uncle John’s sacrifices for our country. We are proud of all the other brave men and women that gives their lives for our country as well.

Grandma Baker would tell us to “never give up!” no matter what we go through, there is always someone else going through worse situations. I can hear her saying, “hang onto that hope in your heart.”

Millie’s quote for today by Thomas Jefferson: When we see ourselves in a situation which must be endured and gone through, it is best to meet it with firmness and accommodate everything to it in the best way practicable. This lessons the evil, while fretting and fuming only increases your own torments.

Mildred Higgins

