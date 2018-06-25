Gray man arrested for trying to take naked pictures of teen stepdaughter

A Gray man is being held in the Knox County Detention Center for allegedly attempting to take nude pictures of his teenage stepdaughter.

Bobby R. Sewell, Jr., 47, has pleaded not guilty to one count of video voyeurism.

Kentucky State Police were called to investigate Friday night after Sewell’s wife and stepdaughter filed a complaint at the Barbourville Police Department.

Trooper Sidney Wagner wrote in the arrest citation that the complainants told law enforcement that Sewell had taken a photo of the teen while she was exiting the shower.

“Upon contact the above subject (Sewell) admitted to stepping outside the residence and climbing into a chair with the intent to watch the juvenile and stated he attempted to take a photo of her nude,” Wagner wrote in the arrest citation.

Sewell was arrested and lodged in the detention center where he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Sewell pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to return to court on July 3 for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.

Under Kentucky law, the charge is a Class D felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.