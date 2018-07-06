Guest readers coming to Second Street

Three guest readers will take part in a three-day reading program event on Second Street in Barbourville.

A partnership between Knox Promise Neighborhood, Save the Children and KCEOC, Stories to Second Street will boast reading, games, activities and food for children of all ages.

The reading event will kick off on July 9 from 12:30-2 p.m. A veterinarian’s office representative will read ‘The Pigeon Wants a Puppy.” Crafts, games and activities will follow after the reading.

The next scheduled reader is Mayor David Thompson on July 11 from 12:30-2 p.m., reading ‘The Watermelon Seed’. A special activity to follow will include The Great Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest.

The reading program will conclude on July 13, also from 12:30-2 p.m. with The Mountain Advocate’s Senior News Reporter, Tasha Stewart, reading ‘The Sundae Scoop’. Afterward, a Little Free Lending Library will be unveiled for the community. unveil the little free lending library for the community and ice cream will be available for everyone.

The program will be held at Northside Baptist Church on Second Street each day. Parents are encouraged to attend but it is not mandatory for them to do so. KCEOC will provide meals through their summer feeding program and each family will leave with a free book provided by Save the Children.

“This is a unique event…because it’s taking these events and activities right out to the community. It’s right there on Second Street,” said Diana Mills with Knox Promise Neighborhood.

As with any and all events, they run best with support from the community. Event coordinator Whitney Wynn is looking for volunteers to help during the reading program. For older students, this event can count toward community service hours.

Wynn is also asking for parents who want to assist in planning events such as this one to join the Community Learning Committee. There are no age limits, no requirements and your children do not have to be in school or school age. Everyone is welcome to help plan and run these events.

For more information about Stories on Second Street or the Community Learning Committee, contact Wynn at whitney_wynn@berea.edu.

Berea College has been awarded Federal Promise Neighborhood funds by the U.S. Department of Education for the Knox Promise Neighborhood (2017-2021). The total project cost is $45 million of which $30 million (67 percent) comes from federal Promise Neighborhood funds and $15 million (33 percent) from non-federal funds.