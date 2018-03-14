GUILTY OF MURDER – Defendants learn fate for death of Ryan Foley

It took five years, but a Knox County family finally has closure after the murder of their relative.

Jonathan Ryan Foley was reported missing on November 7, 2012. Before going missing, Ryan, as he went by, had accompanied his father, Charles Foley Jr. to a local store. That was the last Foley’s family would see him alive. Ryan Foley’s body was found several days later in a local strip mine. Four men were indicted in December 2012 for his death.

On Tuesday, the remaining defendants, James Wyatt and John C. Mills, faced their judgment day. Both men were scheduled for a jury trial, but Mills made a plea agreement with Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele.

“Mills plead guilty at 8:30 a.m. to tampering with physical evidence and persistent felony offender in the second degree, for a recommended sentence of 10 years to agree to testify truthfully in the case of James Wyatt,” said Steele.

The remaining defendant, James Wyatt, faced a jury Tuesday. “The jury was seated about 9 a.m., and came back shortly after 7 p.m., and found him guilty of murder, robbery in the first degree, and tampering with evidence,” Steele said. “We recommended a sentence of life for murder, 20 years on robbery and five years on tampering.” When the jury returned with their recommended sentence, they upheld the prosecution’s recommendations.

One charge, abuse of a corpse, was dismissed prior to trial. “I did that because the abuse of the corpse really played into the tampering with physical evidence by moving Ryan’s body,” said Steele.

“Nothing is going to be able to bring my son back,” said Charles Foley Jr. “but this brings somewhat closure to this and Ryan would want us to move on with our lives and now just remember him.”

Other defendants in the case, Lonnie Sturdivant and George Marcum, each plead guilty in previous years.

Marcum plead guilty to tampering with evidence and facilitation to commit murder for a total of 10 years in exchange for truthful testimony against the other defendants in the case. Sturdivant plead guilty to tampering with physical evidence and an amended charge of second-degree persistent felony offender and was sentenced to four years, but received an enhanced sentence of six years because he was charged with being a persistent felony offender.

“It’s been a long five-and-a-half years,” said Charles Foley Jr. “To keep having to go back and relive such a horrific tragedy… to be able to put that at ease and not have to relive that, and to remember him in a positive way; the good memories, not his death.”

One of Ryan Foley’s brothers is glad to see this chapter in their family’s history come to a close, sharing that no one truly knows what a family goes through until it happens to them.

“You never know how someone feels until you cross that bridge,” said Steve Foley, Ryan’s brother. “You can say ‘I feel your pain’ but you never really know. It’s such a horrific event. There’s always going to be that spot in your life that’s never going to be filled. No matter what that sentence was, I’m never going to be able to see Ryan again until the next life in heaven. That’s something to look forward to. I was fortunate to have a little brother in his time here on earth. Heaven’s for eternity, so what would I pick? That helps push us forward knowing we have that future with him and the memories I had with him. Having this behind us helps, but the pain will always be there, like when I got married here with Brooke, I was missing my best man. He wasn’t able to be with us because he’d been taken from us.”

Both Wyatt and Mills are due back in court on April 27, 2018 at 10 a.m. for formal sentencing.