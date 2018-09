Hailee Bright was crowned homecoming queen during Friday night’s Lynn Camp football game. The senior was escorted by Dalton Cook.

Below are pictures of every homecoming candidate, as well as pictures of all the winners.

Make sure to pick up a print copy of this week’s Mountain Advocate for more coverage of the homecoming ceremony, including action shots of the queen being crowned, as well as full coverage of the game, which was won by the Wildcats 56-0, making them 5-0 on the season.