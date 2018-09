Philip Glenn Myrick of Barbourville celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 19. He was born on September 19, 1943. Philip retired as an over-the-road truck driver from Farmer’s Supply and Explosive at Bimble. During his career as a truck driver, he garnered the nickname and CB handle “Walkin’ Stick.” If you see ‘Stick out and about, wish him a happy birthday!

We love you! — Maxine, Kimberly and Charles