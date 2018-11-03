Haunted Halloween brownies

I love Halloween! I love scary movies, dressing up, carving pumpkins, and oh yeah…don’t forget the candy! I grew up in the 80’s and 90’s, those were times were kids actually went door to door trick or treating. Masses of neighborhood kids decked out in their best scary frocs with plastic orange buckets with faces of jack-o-lanterns painted on the outside. These buckets were filled with a bounty that was worth its weight in gold. There was a unique excitement as you couldnt really see what treasures that bucket held until you got home and dumped it on the table to check your candy. Nowadays kids come to Barbourville to walk the square for Fright Night or their local churches trunk or treat with the same agenda we had years ago-to get lots of candy!

If you are looking for a great recipe to use up some of those extra candies this Halloween, this is it. Also, is good take along to Halloween parties or when entertaining ghouls and goblins. This Halloween always remember, monsters and witches wander in the night, keep them at bay with candy, or they’ll give you a fright! Happy Halloween Yall. If you have a family fall recipe that you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Haunted Brownies

Ingredients:

1 large brownie mix, 9×13 pan size

Various candies such as m&ms, kit Kat bars, and chocolate bars.

Edible candy eyes (kind used found in cake decorating isle)

Directions:

Grease 9×13 pan, prepare brownies according to pkg directions. Pour into prepared 9×13 pan. Sprinkle m&M’s sporadically over batter, then break apart kit Kat bars; strategically place throughout top of batter, sprinkle candy chopped candy bars, and then add eyes sparingly on top of batter. Bake according to directions. Let cool before slicing into individual squares.