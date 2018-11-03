Haunted Halloween brownies

If you are looking for a great recipe to use up some of those extra candies this Halloween, this is it. Also, is good take along to Halloween parties or when entertaining ghouls and goblins. This Halloween always remember, monsters and witches wander in the night, keep them at bay with candy, or they’ll give you a fright! Happy Halloween Yall. If you have a family fall recipe that you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Haunted Brownies
Ingredients:
1 large brownie mix, 9×13 pan size
Various candies such as m&ms, kit Kat bars, and chocolate bars.
Edible candy eyes (kind used found in cake decorating isle)
Directions:
Grease 9×13 pan, prepare brownies according to pkg directions. Pour into prepared 9×13 pan. Sprinkle m&M’s sporadically over batter, then break apart kit Kat bars; strategically place throughout top of batter, sprinkle candy chopped candy bars, and then add eyes sparingly on top of batter. Bake according to directions. Let cool before slicing into individual squares.