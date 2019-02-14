Health Dept. Seeks to Reverse Grim Health Behaviors Ranking

Knox County has some bad habits to break. According to County Health Rankings, Knox County is currently 107 out of 120 in health outcomes, but this report doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. The Knox County Health Department is adamantly working to improve this number and the overall health of citizens.

“Health education encompasses many things in our community,” said health educator Tammy Sutton. “It involves encouraging and educating the community about health behaviors by providing information and education about many topics.”

Sutton travels all across the county to discuss these many topics, predominately the dangers of tobacco use, prevention of diabetes and nutrition information. She sees everyone from children to senior citizens.

You must be logged in to view this content.