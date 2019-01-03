Healthy foods available with WIC

Is one of your New Year resolutions to clean up your family’s diet? WIC, a program offered at the Knox County Health Department, can help!

What is WIC?

WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children under age five. If you are pregnant, recently had a baby, are breastfeeding or have a child younger than five years of age, WIC could help you and your family.

Designed to influence lifetime nutrition and health behavior in high-risk populations, WIC helps put healthy, whole foods on the table. Among the items you can purchase with WIC are cereals, milk and cheese, infant formula, eggs, fruits and vegetables.

“WIC saves lives and improves the health of nutritionally at-risk women, infants and children,” said Tabatha Blevins, WIC Specialist at the Knox County Health Department.

