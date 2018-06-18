Heat index to reach 100 degrees

It’s going to be a scorcher today, June 18. The National Weather Service in Jackson has placed Knox and surrounding counties under a hazardous weather outlook, predicting today’s high will be in the low 90s with a possible heat index of 95-100 degrees.

According to the NWS, excessive exposure to heat can result in heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If planning on being outdoors, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat.

Temperatures will continue to be near 90 for most of the week with heat indices expected to peak in the mid-90s.

To stay up-to-date on the current weather, click here.