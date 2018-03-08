Mrs. Helen West Mills, 76, of Barbourville, passed away Tuesday morning, February 27, 2018 at the Claiborne Medical Center in Tazewell, TN. She was the daughter of the late Tollie and Pearl Taylor Perry born on February 9, 1942 in Knox County.

Mrs. Mills was a retired schoolteacher from Girdler Elementary School and a member of the Northside Baptist Church. She enjoyed being a caregiver, shopping, gardening and baking.

She united in marriage with Vernon West, who preceded her in death, and to this union two children were born. Later she united in marriage with Leonard Mills, who also preceded her in death.

Other loved ones to precede her in death include a son, Dean West.

Survivors include a son, Michael Glenn West of Barbourville; two brothers, Glenn Perry and wife, Eleanor, and Michael Perry and wife, Sherry, of Barbourville; four grandchildren, Sarah Carnes and husband, Justin, Hunter West, Kasie West and Tyler West; two great grandchildren, Macy and Addison Carnes; several nieces and nephews, Lucy Perry, Barbara Perry, Cathy Stokes, Glenn Perry Jr., Alex Perry, Christopher Perry and Jamie Foley; among other loved ones and dear friends.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, March 4 at 2 P.M. with Rev. William R. “Man” Cobb and Rev. Dennis Chesnut officiating. She was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.

Casket bearers were Hunter West, Justin Carnes, Corey Carnes, Glenn Perry, Christopher Perry, Jamie Foley and David Patterson.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.