Hello Santa

Christmas is here! Santa is loading the sleigh, cookies need to be baked, and stockings are being hung in the hopes that by Christmas morning they will overflowing with candies and goodies. As a child, I could never sleep the night before Santa was to arrive, there was too much excitement pulsing through my veins. On Christmas morning, presents were piled underneath the tree, everything I asked for was always there, well everything except a pony!

Growing up, I was never afraid of Santa unlike most kids. If he showed up at a holiday party, the church play, or just hanging out the mall, I was glad to see he was out working the scene and of course, I needed to let him know I was mostly good that year-note I said “mostly”. I remember seeing the fear in other kids eyes when they saw Santa enter the room. I would panic thinking to myself why are they scared? This man has presents, don’t ruin it for us!

When other kids started whispering at school that he wasn’t real, of course I came home and thoroughly questioned mom. She has always said that Santa was real as long as you believe and to this day, I still find gifts under the tree that have a card from Santa, so why mess up a good thing? I will always believe in the magic of Christmas. It’s not about the gifts or the parties, it’s about a child born in a manger. A time of year when miracles happen, hard hearts soften, and there is love and joy abound! I wish y’all a Christmas filled with love, laughter, and miracles.

This recipe is only 3 ingredients and easy for all ages to make. If you have a great holiday recipe, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

3 Ingredient Cookie Truffles

Ingredients:

1 pkg refrigerated sugar cookie dough

10 oz. Vanilla-flavored candy coating (almond bark)

1 tbsp holiday candy sprinkles or decors

Directions:

Heat oven to 350,degrees. Shape each cookie into a ball; place 2 inches a part on ungreased large cookie sheets. Bake 8-12 minutes or until edges are light golden brown (center of cookies will be soft). Cool on cookie sheets 5 minutes. Shape each cookie into a ball. Refrigerate 10-15 minutes or until completely coll and firm. Meanwhile, line cookie sheets with parchment paper, set aside. In medium bowl, microwave almond bark uncovered on high 1 minute to 1 minute and 30 seconds, stirring every 30 seconds, until melted and smooth. Dip cookie balls, one at a time, into melted bark coating. If necessary, reheat coating. Place on parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Immediately decorate with candy sprinkles. Refrigerate truffles about 10 minutes or until coating is set. Store covered in refrigerator.