Helton honored for service

Veterans Day is a time to honor those who have fought for our country in order to maintain our freedom and way of life. Some were fortunate to come back home. Others went missing in battle, and some paid the ultimate price with their life. We remember those who lost their lives for us and show our gratitude to the ones who came back home, but lives were inevitably changed forever due to their service.

This Veterans Day, one family would like to thank a specific veteran for his bravery. Corp. Scotty Helton, a Knox Central High School graduate, knew early on in his life that he wanted to serve his country; so right before graduation he enlisted for the Marine Corps.

Corp. Helton went on to graduate in 1989, and train at Parris Island in South Carolina. Soon after, he was deployed to fight in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

On behave of your family, we would like to thank you for your service. Your wife and daughter admire you, and w’ere glad you were able to comehome safely to be with us. Happy Veterans Day, Dad.

By Charley Cecil