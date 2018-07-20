Henson graduates from police academy

There’s a new police officer in town.

A native to Knox County with some experience already under his belt, Chase Henson was officially hired as a BPD patrolman on January 6. Before coming to work for BPD, Henson worked for 9-1-1 Dispatch and as Court Security for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

“He applied here and we had another officer who retired so we hired him in. He had a little background and knew how things worked and how it has to be,” said Chief Winston Tye.

Immediately after his swearing in at City Hall, Henson left on January 8 for the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond. Better known as the Academy, Henson underwent 23 weeks of grueling training, a process all BPD officers must go through before donning the badge full-time.

