Hep. A vaccine might become mandatory for food workers

The Knox County Health Department and Fiscal Court are teaming up to stop the spread of Hepatitis A.

At the Fiscal Court’s January 23 meeting, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell introduced Resolution #20190123-01 which mandates all food service employees receive the hepatitis A vaccine to prevent the spread of said disease across Knox County.

Rebecca Rains, KCHD Public Health Director, clarified “food service employees” includes those who work at restaurants, supermarkets, mom and pop stores and jail, nursing home and school cafeterias.

“Anybody who handles or prepares food will be required to have the hepatitis A vaccine,” said Rains.

