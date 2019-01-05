Here comes a diet!

Maybe you were given a new fancy, kitchen gadget over the holidays; maybe you’ve made a New Year’s resolution to eat healthy; or maybe, you devoured every sweet confection that was placed in your face over the last couple months and can barely fit into your jeans. Whatever the case, I’m with you in full support to jump on the wagon of dieting!

I always say you should never point out that some people have a weight problem, they are aware every time they dress, trust me, as do I. We all have things we would like to change about our bodies, no one is perfect. My husband and I have set a goal this year to really work together and become healthier. I think I won his heart by cooking, we used to have great dinner feasts fit for a king while enjoying a date night at home. We had super bowl parties filled with hot wings and cheesy dips. We grilled out with juicy steaks and jumbo burgers. We enjoyed the holidays with dinners and sweets. While enjoying life’s adventures together, we began packing on pounds.

With the dawn of a new year, we are beginning a new adventure, and this time we are fighting the battle of the buldge. We WILL eat healthier this year and drop some pounds by use of diet, exercise, and self control. We are determined and there is another reason we want to be healthier, if not doing it for ourselves, we are doing it so we may grow our family. We HAVE to get healthier.

This recipe is great even if you’re not on a diet as it is full of flavor and filling. This tasty soup can be frozen in individual containers for easy meal prep. Here’s to a new year and better living! If you have a favorite healthy recipe you want to share, please email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Diet Cabbage Soup

Ingredients:

1 medium head cabbage, chopped

1 onion, chopped

3 large carrots, chopped

3 stalks celery, chopped

3 medium tomatoes, chopped 2 (1 oz) pkg dry onion soup mix

6 c. water

Directions:

Combine water, soup mix and vegetables in a large stock pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer until vegetables are tender.