Ms. Hester Mills, 77, of Scalf, passed away Sunday morning, June 24, 2018 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late John “Jack” and Mary Mills born on April 22, 1941 in Knox County.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, June 30 at 2 P.M. She was laid to rest in the Larkin Bargo Cemetery. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.