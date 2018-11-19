High school brings careers to students

Instead of taking from instructional time to plan field trips, Knox Central High School brought various career professionals to its students this past Friday for a career fair.

The overall goal of the fair was to show students the career options available right here in their hometown.

“One of the things that we want our students to be is called transition ready and transition ready means they’re either ready to go into a career field or right into college,” said Carla Kersey, Youth Career Counselor. “We offer a career fair so they can see what we have in our community.”

You must be logged in to view this content.