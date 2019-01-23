High-Speed Chase Ends with Spikes and Taser

Corbin Police were forced to use spike strips and a Taser to end a high speed chase and take the driver into custody early Monday morning.

Police arrested Jimmy Canada, 41, of Williamsburg, following the pursuit that began near the intersection of U.S. 25W and the Corbin bypass and ended on Watch Road off of U.S. 25E.

Corbin Police Officer Wade Mitchell stated in the arrest citation that the incident began about 1:45 a.m. when he saw a 2008 Dodge Charger, driven by Canada with one headlight not working.

Mitchell followed the vehicle across the bypass, attempting to make a traffic stop near the Knox County line.

“I pursued the subject with lights and siren activated across the bypass then onto Watch Rd. after subject ran through the red light at 25E,” Mitchell wrote. “Subject continued onto Ohler Rd where Sgt. (James) Miller was able to deploy a tire deflation device successfully.”

Despite that, Mitchell stated that the pursuit continued on Ohler Road, back onto 25E, over Master Street, and then across Ky. 1232 to the bypass, and finally onto Watch Road again.

“Subject (Canada) drove at a very high rate of speed and on the wrong side of the road multiple times during the pursuit,” Mitchell stated.

