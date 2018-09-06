Highway speed limit changing

Barbourville motorists, take notice and slow down! Beginning Friday, September 7, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 will install signs to extend the 45 miles per hour speed zone on U.S. 25E in Barbourville.

The next 45 MPH zone will extend down 25E heading toward North 11 to include the intersections with South KY 11 (Daniel Boone Drive) and KY 2420 (Knox Street) and will end 820 feet north of KY 2420. Currently, the speed limit in that area is 55 MPH. The beginning of the 45 MPH speed zone south of Barbourville will not be altered.

