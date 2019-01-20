‘Hildegarde’s example of giving thanks and enjoying life is one to learn’

She lived alone in a tiny house a few streets from our house. Hildegarde had been a widow for years. I learned from her neighbor she was without a car and would walk to meet all her needs.

Knowing this explained why I saw her at least once a week walking, leaning heavily on a cane, as she passed our house. Hildegarde was a very independent woman refusing to accept a ride when I offered to take her home. She thanked me with a smile, but would not accept my offer, saying she needed the exercise. I felt sorry she refused but this told me Hildegarde was not a person who merely was going to sit still and grow old.

I was having my friend Ruth and other neighbors for tea one day and on a sudden impulse, I decided to include Hildegarde. “How very nice of you to call. I’d surely come if I were well enough.” She had been sick for a few days all alone in that tiny house. I was sorry, and I told her so.

“You must get awfully lonesome, Hildegarde.” “Lonesome?” she sounded surprised. “Oh my, no,” she said, chuckling. “Why, I’m never lonesome.” (I had a feeling I was about to learn something.) “You see, I have all my good memories, and my photograph albums to keep me company. And then I keep so busy with my neighbor’s children. Oh yes, you see, my neighbor has raised her children all by herself since her husband died and she works you know. I fix supper for her children every night and it saves my neighbor a whole lot of worry and it gives me something useful to do. Yes, I’ve been doing it for years. Those children are like my own. I knew this was a special person, indeed. And I began to understand Hildegarde’s secret to a youthful exuberance for life. Without looking for happiness, she had kept her self busy, filling the needs of other people’s lives. As I grew to know Hildegarde, she came to accept rides from me. And she came to visit my house and garden. She was an avid bird watcher and commented on the birds feeding in the garden. She spotted a beautiful pair of cardinals in the arbor. I watched her warm eyes brighten and a beautiful smile appeared. She said, “I get up early every day, ya know, so’s I don’t miss a thing. I like to watch the dawning of a new day. There is so much to see. You know, I heard the most beautiful bird song this morning. Yes, there is much to see. And I enjoy everything God has made.”

As I listened to Hildegarde, I knew her secret was out, at least to me. There was no reason to feel sorry for Hildegarde. She seemed to paint a beautiful picture around every little event, even the early morning song of a little bird. Hildegarde’s example of giving thanks and enjoying life is one to learn. Hildegarde died several years ago but her sunshiny ways remain in my thoughts and hopefully will bring brightness to those that read about her.

My thought for today: Take time to laugh. It is music to the soul.

My quote for today: The secret to life is not to do what you like to do, but to learn to like what you do. –King George V

Mildred Higgins

russandmill@netzero.net