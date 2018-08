Mrs. Hilla Mae Cox Henson, 79, of Barbourville, the widow of Alfred Henson, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 7, 2018 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Boyd and Lillie Caldwell Cox born on January 29, 1939 in Bell County.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, August 12 at 2 P.M. She was laid to rest in the Vaughn-McNeil Cemetery. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.