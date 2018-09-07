Hoffmans swimming in awards

The Laurel County Barracudas swim team took home an overall second place at the Lake Cumberland Swim Association Conference championship at Russell Springs on July 28, 2018. Barbourville’s own Sadie and Savannah Hoffman brought home several medals, trophies and awards. Following is a listing of the achievements these two ladies made during the all-conference swimming championship.

Sadie represented the 7-8 years-old division by achieving the following: Setting a new conference record in the 25-meter breaststroke; conference high point champion in her age division; 1st place in freestyle and medley relay, backstroke and breaststroke; 3rd place in butterfly; Barracuda high point champion for her age group.

Savannah represented the 11-12 years-old division by achieving the following: 2nd place in freestyle and medley relay; 3rd place in breaststroke, individual medley and 100-meter freestyle; 5th place in 50 yard freestyle; Barracuda high point champion for her age group.

Congratulations to Sadie, Savannah and the entire Barracuda team for their achievements during the 2018 season!