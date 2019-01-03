Hogan enters guilty plea

Dennis Hogan pled guilty in the Knox County Circuit Court this morning, January 3.

He pled guilty to one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams) and one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosages). Both are class D felonies and carry a one to five year sentence each.

In exchange for Dennis’ guilty plea, the Commonwealth agreed to dismiss the case against his wife, Sherri Hogan. She was indicted on July 27 for first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance (first offense). As a continued part of the agreement, Sherri agreed to forfeit all seized items from their College Street home.

Both will return to court on February 1 at 1 p.m. for Dennis’ formal sentencing. See next week’s edition of The Advocate for more information on these cases. Photos by Tasha Stewart.