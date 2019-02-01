Hogan’s sentencing delayed

Dennis Hogan was supposed to be sentenced in the Knox County Circuit Court today, February 1, but this was delayed because he failed to appear for his pre-sentence investigation (PSI). He failed to appear, according to his attorney Billy Taylor, due to an unspecified medical condition that required a doctor’s appointment.

Hogan was placed back into custody until his PSI is complete. He will be released upon completion under the same bond conditions as stipulated before.

Dennis pled guilty on January 3 to one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams) and one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosages). Both are class D felonies and carry a one to five year sentence each.

In exchange for Dennis’ guilty plea, the Commonwealth agreed to dismiss the case against his wife, Sherri Hogan. She was indicted on July 27 for first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance (first offense). As a continued part of the agreement, Sherri agreed to forfeit their College Street home and all seized items from it.

Sherri’s case was also delayed as hers was contingent upon Dennis being sentenced. Judge Michael Caperton has now agreed to allow both cases to conclude in Laurel County. This change was made after Sherri’s attorney Conrad Cessna made the court aware of her upcoming hearing with a medical board, scheduled for February 21. At that time, she and her team plan to show the board that her charges have been dropped. An earlier court date could only be accommodated in Laurel County. Both are now scheduled to appear in the Laurel County Circuit Court on February 15 at 9 a.m. for Dennis’ sentencing.

See next week’s Advocate for more information on this case.