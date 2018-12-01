Holiday Jam Packed Cake

I enjoy everything about the holiday season! The decorations, the food, the spirit, and even those old movies we seen a 100 times growing up. There is something magical about this time of year. It seems as though nearly every week, there is a dinner or get together and you better have some type of dish ready on demand.

Though trends for the holidays change, good classic recipes do not. There are some classics that cannot be beat. For example, a classic cake. One of my favs is the Jam Cake. I assume it got it’s flavor from frugal women who had little in the kitchen, but wanted a big, unique flavor. If you have a great holiday recipe you would like to share, email me @kdcole1120@gmail.com

Kentucky Jam Cake

Ingredients:

1 1/2 c. sugar

1 c. butter, softened

4 large eggs

3 c. all-purpose flour

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp table salt

1/2 tsp ground allspice

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 c. buttermilk

1 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 c. seedless blackberry jam

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 c. chopped, toasted pecans

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Beat sugar and 1 c. butter on medium speed with heavy duty stand mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until just blended after each addition. Stir together the flour and the next 5 ingredients. Stir together buttermilk and baking soda. Add flour mixture to butter mixture alternatively with buttermilk mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed until just well blended after each addition. Add jam and vanilla, and beat until just blended. Stir in pecans. Grease (with shortening) and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake at 325 degrees for an hour to an hour and 15 minutes or until a long wooden pick comes out the center comes out clean. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack 20 minutes; remove from pan to rack, and cool completely (about 2 hours) immediately pour caramel glaze over cake.

Caramel Glaze

Bring 1/2 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar, 1/2 c whipping cream, and 1/2 c. butter to a boil in a 2 quart saucepan over medium heat, whisking constantly; boil, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in 1 tsp vanilla extract. Gently whisk in 1 1/4 c. powdered sugar until smooth. Gently stir 3-5 minutes or until mixture begins to cool and thicken. Makes about 1 1/2 cups. Garnish with fresh sprigs of mint or blackberries for party-worthy look.